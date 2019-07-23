Suarez's 2 HRs help Reds avoid disaster vs. Brewers

Eugenio Suarez hit his second two-run homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning off Jeremy Jeffress as the Cincinnati Reds overcame blowing a three-run lead in the eighth inning to pull out a 6-5 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Suarez homered his last two at-bats, with two outs each time. His two-run drive off Adrian Houser gave Cincinnati a 4-1 lead in the seventh. Then with the Reds down their last out, he hammered a 1-0 pitch into the left field seats to put the Reds back ahead 6-5.

It was Suarez’s first career hit in 11 at-bats against Jeffress (3-3), who was pitching for a third straight day.

Suarez’s 433-foot blast gave the Reds their fourth straight win over the Brewers on a night when closer Raisel Iglesias blew his first save in 12 chances since May 3.

Iglesias allowed a grand slam to Tyler Saladino on a first-pitch fastball and kicked a water cooler with his left foot in the dugout after being replaced by Wandy Peralta (1-1) two batters later.

Peralta retired Christian Yelich to end the eighth and got the first two outs of the ninth. Jared Hughes walked Jesus Aguilar before putting away Cincinnati’s fourth win in its last 13 games by striking out pinch hitter Manny Pina for his first save of the season.

Yasmani Grandal had an RBI double in the third for the Brewers, who lost for the first time in 49 games when leading after eight innings this season.

Joey Votto hit a game-tying RBI single in the fifth and Jose Iglesias hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth off Matt Albers before Suarez recorded his second multi-homer game of the season.

Cincinnati starting pitcher Sonny Gray allowed one run and four hits in six innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Chase Anderson took made his 100th career start for Milwaukee and allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked two and exited after Philip Ervin singled and was thrown out a rundown.

