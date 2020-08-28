Winker leads Reds past Brewers in Game 1

Aug 27, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser (37) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker homered twice and Sonny Gray threw five shutout innings as the visiting Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game skid by winning 6-1 in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee’s Miller Park, and just the second between these two clubs all time. The Reds and Brewers mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday’s scheduled contest in the wake of unrest and violence following Sunday’s police shooting involving black 29-year-old Jacob Blake, in nearby Kenosha, Wis.

Winker and Nick Castellanos combined to go 6-for-6 with two homers and five RBIs as the Reds broke out after totaling just six runs in their previous four contests. Gray (5-1), meanwhile, allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four in going five of the seven-inning game.

Omar Narvaez homered in the sixth inning for Milwaukee, which won the first two games of the set, on Monday and Tuesday. Teammate Orlando Arcia recorded two hits for the Brewers.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the second inning via Curt Casali’s RBI single off Brewers starter Adrian Houser. The Reds went up 2-0 when Castellanos crushed a shot to center field for his 10th homer of 2020 in the third inning. Winker immediately followed with an opposite-field home run to left for a 3-0 Cincinnati advantage.

Winker did it again in the fifth, this time a two-run homer to left-center field for his eighth of the season. It came off Milwaukee reliever Alex Claudio, but one of those runs was charged to Houser (1-3). The right-hander pitched into the fifth, and allowed four runs and nine hits while fanning three and walking one.

Winker is 9-for-18 with two homers against Milwaukee this season.

Castellanos added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to pad Cincinnati’s advantage before Narvaez got Milwaukee on the board in the bottom half of the frame.

—Field Level Media