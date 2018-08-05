Arenado homers in 11th, Rockies snap four-game skid to beat Brewers

Nolan Arenado homered in the top of the 11th inning, and the visiting Colorado Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in Milwaukee on Sunday at Miller Park.

The extra-inning win snapped Colorado’s four-game losing streak.

Trevor Story also homered and drove in four runs and Scott Oberg (7-0) pitched one inning for the win. Seunghwan Oh got his first save with Colorado and third of the season.

Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas homered for the Brewers, who rallied to tie it in the ninth before falling.

Arenado hit his 29th home run of the season, tied with Matt Carpenter of St. Louis for the National League lead, off Corey Knebel (2-2) with two outs to provide the winning margin.

The Brewers got runners on first and second in the 11th but Erik Kratz hit into a game-ending double play. He was initially called safe but the Rockies challenged that Oh stayed on the bag at first and the call was overturned.

Shaw, who hit a grand slam on Saturday night, led off the second inning with his 22nd homer of the season to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

The Rockies rallied to take the lead in the fifth. With one out, DJ LeMahieu doubled and Arenado walked. Story hit Wade Miley’s first pitch over the wall in center to give Colorado a 3-1 advantage.

Miley allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five batters over five innings while walking three.

The Rockies added a critical insurance run in the top of the ninth when with one out LeMahieu walked, Arenado singled and Story grounded to short but beat the relay throw from second to allow LeMahieu to score from third to make it 4-1.

The Brewers rallied off Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the inning. Moustakas led off with his 21st homer — and first with Milwaukee — and Ryan Braun reached on a catcher’s interference by Tom Murphy with one out.

After Jonathan Schoop struck out looking, Kratz struck out but reached when the pitched bounced away from Murphy. Kratz went to third on Orlando Arcia’s RBI single and scored on a wild pitch to tie it.

