Shaw's slam plenty enough for Brewers, Peralta

Travis Shaw hit a grand slam as part of a six-run first inning and the host Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 at Miller Park on Saturday night.

Hernan Perez and Ryan Braun also homered and Freddy Peralta continued his mastery of Colorado with another strong outing. Josh Hader picked up his eighth save.

Peralta (5-2) gave up two runs on two hits and struck out eight in six innings. He also walked two. Peralta has given up just two runs on three hits and fanned 21 over 11 2/3 innings in two starts against the Rockies this season.

Milwaukee has won two straight to keep pace with first-place Chicago in the NL Central.

Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado, which has lost four straight after going 17-6 in July.

The Brewers jumped on starter Tyler Anderson in the second game of the weekend series. Christian Yelich, who had three hits, doubled with one out. Jesus Aguilar then walked and Jonathan Schoop singled to load the bases.

After Braun singled to left to open the scoring Shaw launched his 21st homer into the second deck in right to make it 5-0.

Perez followed with a solo shot to center, his ninth of the season.

Braun led off the third with his 12th home run to make it 7-0.

Anderson (6-4) gave up seven runs — tied for his most in a start this season — on seven hits in four innings.

Peralta walked just one batter through the first three innings before walking Carlos Gonzalez with one out in the fourth. Story then crushed a home run to center to make it 7-2. It was Colorado’s first hit of the night.

The Brewers padded their lead in the sixth inning. Perez led off with a triple off reliever Harrison Musgrave and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Pina.

Story hit his second two-run homer off Matt Albers with one out in ninth, his 23rd of the season. Colorado then loaded the bases but Hader got Charlie Blackmon to pop up to end the game.

—Field Level Media