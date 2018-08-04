Thames' walk-off blast vaults Brewers over Rockies

Eric Thames hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth as the host Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Friday night.

Christian Yelich also homered for the Brewers, who kept pace with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Milwaukee trails Chicago by a game for first place.

The Brewers trailed 3-2 entering the ninth when Colorado closer Wade Davis (1-5) blew a save for the second day in a row. He got the first out before issuing two walks. He got Jonathan Schoop to pop up for the second out before Thames hit a 1-1 fastball into the right field seats.

It was his 15th of the season.

Corbin Burnes (2-0) pitched an inning of relief to get the victory.

The loss spoiled another solid outing from Colorado starter German Marquez. Marquez tied a season-high nine strikeouts over seven innings to continue an effective stretch of starts. He has averaged 6 2/3 innings pitched over his last six starts and followed a 3-0 July with a strong start to August.

Carlos Gonzalez homered among his two hits and Trevor Story also homered for the Rockies.

The Brewers nearly spoiled a great start by Junior Guerra, who tossed a season-high eight innings. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out six and became the first Brewers’ starter to pitch that deep into a game this season.

Marquez walked the first two batters he faced in the first inning and then allowed an RBI single by Mike Moustakas that gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

Guerra held that lead until Story hit his 21st home run to lead off the fifth inning to tie it.

Guerra walked Charlie Blackmon to lead off the sixth inning, and Gonzalez launched a 3-2 pitch over the fence in right to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead. It was Gonzalez’s 14th home run of the season.

Yelich led off the bottom of the inning with his 17th home run to make it 3-2.

—Field Level Media

