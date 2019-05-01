Chacin, Aguilar carry Brewers past Rockies

Jhoulys Chacin threw six shutout innings and Jesus Aguilar hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Apr 30, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ben Gamel (16) reacts after hitting a double in the sixth inning during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have won the first two games of the four-game series, and four of five following a four-game losing streak.

Chacin (3-3) gave up two hits, struck out one and walked three to end a personal three-game losing streak.

Junior Guerra replaced Chacin and struck out the side in the seventh and eighth innings. He came back out for the ninth and gave up a one-out RBI double to Nolan Arenado for Colorado’s first run.

Josh Hader then came in and gave up a two-run homer to Ian Desmond to make it 4-3 before getting the final out for his seventh save.

Rockies starter German Marquez (3-2) was perfect through five innings, not even allowing a ball to get hit out of the infield in that span, but Ben Gamel led off the sixth with an opposite-field double over the head and off the glove of left fielder Raimel Tapia.

Orlando Arcia then reached on a bunt single after Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon was late covering first, putting runners on the corners. Ryan Braun pinch-hit for Chacin and hit into a double play, scoring Gamel for a 1-0 lead.

Marquez came into the game with a 0.41 ERA in three road starts this season, and the right-hander still looked strong entering the seventh. But he gave up back-to-back one-out singles to Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw before Aguilar hit an 0-2 fastball over the fence in right for a 4-0 lead.

Marquez was finished after seven innings, giving up four runs and six hits, striking out six and walking none.

Aguilar, who hit 35 home runs for the Brewers last season, had not homered this season until clubbing two in the 5-1 win against the Rockies on Monday night.

Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich missed his second straight game with back stiffness, which initially forced him out of Sunday’s loss against the New York Mets.

—Field Level Media