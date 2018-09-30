Brewers edge Tigers, tie Cubs atop NL Central

Christian Yelich hit two home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot, and the Milwaukee Brewers moved into a first-place tie with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central with a 6-5 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Milwaukee (94-67) took advantage of St. Louis’ 2-1 victory over the Cubs earlier in the day. The regular season ends Sunday.

Yelich, who drove in three runs, also homered in the series opener on Friday. His upper-deck blast off Daniel Stumpf (1-5) gave the Brewers a 6-5 lead in the seventh.

Erik Kratz drove in two runs, and Jonathan Schoop added two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Joakim Soria (3-4) tossed a scoreless inning of relief for his second victory in as many games. Jeremy Jeffress struck out the side in the ninth to notch his 15th save.

Brewers starter Wade Miley lasted just three innings, giving up three runs on five hits.

Niko Goodrum drove in three runs for Detroit (64-97) while Nicholas Castellanos homered and scored twice. Starter Daniel Norris struck out a season-high eight batters, though he gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

The Tigers scored a first-inning run. JaCoby Jones singled, stole second and came home when Goodrum lofted a single to left.

Detroit extended its lead to 3-0 in the third. Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch. Jones bounced into a fielder’s choice before Castellanos singled. Goodrum then ripped a two-run triple to right.

Milwaukee made it 3-2 in the third on Yelich’s 35th homer. Lorenzo Cain reached on a two-out infield hit prior to Yelich’s blast to center.

Kratz’s two-run single highlighted the Brewers’ three-run fourth. Back-to-back singles by Hernan Perez and Mike Moustakas got the rally going. Schoop ripped a double to left, bringing home Perez, prior to Kratz’s go-ahead hit.

Castellanos’ 23rd homer of the season cut Milwaukee’s lead to 5-4 in the fifth.

Detroit knotted things up in the sixth on Dawel Lugo’s leadoff triple and Pete Kozma’s sacrifice fly. It had runners at the corners with two out, but Yelich made a leaping grab of a long Castellanos fly ball.

—Field Level Media