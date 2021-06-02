Tigers outlast Brewers as teams combine for nine homers

EditorsNote: Edits thru

Slideshow ( 60 images )

Jonathan Schoop and Eric Haase hit two home runs apiece and the visiting Detroit Tigers ended the Milwaukee Brewers’ five-game winning streak in a 10-7 slugfest on Tuesday.

Schoop also doubled while driving in three runs and Haase walked twice and scored three runs. Miguel Cabrera supplied a three-run double for Detroit. Willi Castro contributed two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Derek Holland (1-1) pitched two innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts to pick up the win.

Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor each homered twice for the Brewers. Luis Urias added a solo blast. Starting pitcher Eric Lauer (1-2) surrendered seven runs in two-plus innings.

The Tigers had runners in scoring position with two out in the first. Cabrera reached on an error and Schoop followed with a double. Lauer responded by striking out Niko Goodrum.

Wong hit a 1-1 slider over the right-field wall leading off the bottom of the first.

The Tigers roared back with six runs in the second. Haase led off by ripping a slider over the left-field wall to tie the game. A single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Cabrera then drilled an opposite-field double into right-center, bringing in all three runners. Schoop blasted a Lauer cutter over the left-field wall for a 6-1 lead.

The Brewers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on Taylor’s opposite-field shot.

Haase’s second homer of the game sailed over the center-field wall to lead off the third.

Wong’s second long ball came after a walk to pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson in the bottom of the inning.

Avisail Garcia chased Detroit starter Matthew Boyd with his two-out, RBI double in the fifth. He drove in Christian Yelich, who had singled.

Schoop clobbered an Adrian Houser offering over the left-field wall in the sixth for an 8-5 Tigers lead. But Taylor smashed his second homer off Tyler Alexander with two outs in the eighth to draw Milwaukee back within two.

Castro’s sacrifice fly and Nomar Mazara’s RBI double in the ninth gave Detroit a four-run cushion.

Urias homered in the ninth off Gregory Soto before Soto closed out the game.

--Field Level Media