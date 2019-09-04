Lyles helps Brewers quiet Astros, get split

EditorsNote: Corrects Brewers to host/home team in lede

Sep 3, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Lyles (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Lyles scattered six hits over six-plus innings as the host Milwaukee Brewers earned a split of their two-game interleague series against the Houston Astros with a 4-2 victory Tuesday.

Lyles (10-8) improved to 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA over seven starts since joining the Brewers via a trade with Pittsburgh on July 29. Lyles, a 2008 first-round pick of the Astros, allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Right-hander Zack Greinke (14-5) suffered his first loss in six starts with the Astros. He allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings.

The Astros managed just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position against Lyles, with Josh Reddick delivering an RBI single in the second inning after rookie Abraham Toro stroked a one-out triple to center field.

Lyles stranded runners in the first and second innings before erasing George Springer in the third by inducing a double-play grounder off the bat of Alex Bregman. Springer opened that frame with a single to left.

Springer was carted off the field after the top of the fifth inning after crashing into the outfield wall while corralling a Ryan Braun fly ball. Springer reached for the back of his head after making the catch.

Bregman smacked his 33rd home run on the season with two outs in the sixth to bring the Astros within 4-2.

Eric Thames hit a three-run homer off Greinke in the third.

Trent Grisham, Yasmani Grandal and Braun all recorded singles off Greinke in the third, with Braun driving in Grisham to tie the game at 1. Thames followed with his 20th home run, a 412-foot blast to center that put the Brewers ahead to stay.

Josh Hader notched his 28th save with a perfect ninth.

—Field Level Media