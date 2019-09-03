Springer's 10th-inning homer hauls Astros past Brewers

EditorsNote: eds: updates James’ save total

Sep 2, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal (10) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer led off the 10th inning with his 30th home run of the season, and Alex Bregman matched his career high with four hits to lead the visiting Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon.

Springer drove a 2-1 pitch by Junior Guerra (8-5) over the center field fence to hit the 30-homer mark for the second time in his career. Bregman went 4-for-5 with an RBI, and Yordan Alvarez homered for the Astros, who won for the ninth time in 11 games and pulled even with the New York Yankees (90-49) for the best record in the American League.

Roberto Osuna (4-3), despite blowing a save chance for the sixth time this season, picked up the win. Christian Yelich hit a game-tying home run off Osuna leading off the bottom of the ninth.

Josh James walked two batters in the bottom of the 10th but still earned his first save. He struck out three of the five batters he faced, including Yelich and Hernan Perez back-to-back to end the game.

Gerrit Cole fanned 14 batters for the second straight game but was denied his 16th victory of the season when Yelich sent the game into extra innings with his 43rd home run.

Cole gave up just one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. It marked the 16th time this year that he struck out 10 or more batters in a game, tops in the majors.

Yasmani Grandal also homered for Milwaukee, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Grandal gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the first inning when he lined a Cole fastball 400 feet into the second deck in left-center for his 22nd homer.

Houston tied it in the third on Bregman’s line single to center off Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser. The hit drove in Springer, who opened the inning with a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jose Altuve and went to third on a fielder’s choice by Michael Brantley.

The Astros then took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Alvarez lined a home run into the bullpen in left-center. It was the 22nd homer for Alvarez, who was recalled by Houston in June 9, tying the team rookie record set by Carlos Correa in 2015.

Yelich then tied it leading off the bottom of the ninth when he drilled an 0-2 pitch by Osuna over the fence in center.

—Field Level Media