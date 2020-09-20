Burnes' start, Braun's finish lift Brewers over Royals

Corbin Burnes struck out nine in six scoreless innings in his latest stellar performance to help the Milwaukee Brewers notch a 5-0 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

The right-handed Burnes (4-0) gave up just four hits without issuing a walk before leaving after 100 pitches. Milwaukee won its third straight game and fifth in its last seven.

Ryan Braun broke the game open with a three-run homer during a four-run eighth inning for the Brewers (25-26). Jacob Nottingham smacked a run-scoring double earlier in the frame.

The Brewers’ first run crossed due to a throwing error by Kansas City second baseman Nicky Lopez in the third inning.

Devin Williams struck out four in two perfect innings of relief, and fellow right-hander Drew Rasmussen fanned two in a flawless ninth. Fifteen Royals went down on strikes overall.

Kansas City (21-31) has lost the first two contests of the three-game series after entering with seven wins in their previous eight games.

Burnes has allowed just two runs (one earned) and 16 hits in 29 2/3 innings over his past five starts. He is 4-0 during the stretch and has struck out 47 and walked six.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (1-6) gave up one run and one hit over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

All four of Kansas City’s hits were singles. One was by hot-hitting Salvador Perez, who is 16-for-30 (.533) in seven games since returning from a 3 1/2-week absence due to vision issues.

Milwaukee scored without benefit of a hit in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Bubic issued one-out walks to Luis Urias and Nottingham, and then induced Avisail Garcia to bounce into a potential inning-ending double play. Lopez fielded the ball and stepped on second for the second out but then made an errant throw to first that allowed Urias to score.

Jedd Gyorko delivered a one-out single to left in the fourth for Milwaukee’s only hit off Bubic.

Milwaukee created distance in the eighth. Orlando Arcia led off with a single, moved to third on a one-out wild pickoff attempt by Royals right-hander Scott Barlow, and scored on Nottingham’s double into the gap in right center.

Christian Yelich was intentionally walked before Braun ripped a 2-0 slider from Barlow 407 feet over the fence in left center.

--Field Level Media