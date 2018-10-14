Turner rallies Dodgers past Brewers to even NLCS

EditorsNote: Adds quotes

Justin Turner completed a rally from a 3-0 deficit with a two-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning Saturday night, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-3 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers and into a 1-1 tie in the National League Championship Series.

The teams will take Sunday off, then meet in Game 3 in Los Angeles on Monday, with the Brewers’ Jhoulys Chacin and Dodgers’ Walker Buehler listed as the probable starters.

Wade Miley took a shutout into the sixth inning, and Orlando Arcia and Travis Shaw hit solo homers, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead and putting them nine outs away from a two-game home sweep to begin the best-of-7 series.

But the Dodgers closed within 3-2 in the seventh on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger off Brewers reliever Corbin Burnes and a bases-loaded walk to Austin Barnes by Jeremy Jeffress.

The Milwaukee closer got out of the inning by getting pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal to ground into a double play with the bases loaded but then allowed Chris Taylor’s infield single to start the eighth before Turner belted his seventh career postseason homer deep into the seats beyond the left field fence.

“Never concerned. As long as we have outs left, we know we’re in the game,” Turner told Fox Sports postgame. “We did a good job last night battling back into it and came up a little bit short. Same thing tonight ... battling back, chipped away, and I got a mistake.”

“He got lucky,” Jeffress told reporters. “I knew what I wanted to throw. Got the ball up.”

Kenta Maeda survived a warning-track fly ball by pinch hitter Curtis Granderson with a runner aboard to end the eighth, before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen stranded the potential tying run at second base in the ninth by getting Christian Yelich to ground out to end the game and earn the save.

“Just me against [Yelich]. Best stuff against best stuff. And luckily I got him out,” Jansen told Fox Sports.

Pedro Baez, the fifth of eight Dodgers pitchers, got the win.

Miley was pulled two outs into the sixth with a 2-0 lead after allowing the first of Taylor’s two hits. He had allowed just two hits at that point.

“You want to stay out there, but that’s the route we’ve taken all year,” Miley told reporters. “We’d do it again, same thing. The guys we have down there ... you trust them.”

The left-hander struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Burnes got Turner to line out to center field to end the inning.

Miley scored the second Brewers run in a two-run fifth against Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The scoring began when Arcia homered to center field to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

A single by Miley, double by Lorenzo Cain and intentional walk to Yelich loaded the bases with one out, before Ryan Braun produced the Brewers’ second run with a grounder to shortstop against Dodgers reliever Ryan Madson.

Ryu was charged with two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Shaw’s homer came one out into the sixth inning off Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood, increasing the Milwaukee lead to 3-0.

Turner, Taylor and Joc Pederson had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who also earned a split in two road games at Atlanta en route to advancing through the NL Division Series.

Miley went 2-for-2 for the Brewers, who saw their 12-game winning streak snapped.

“It can’t get any closer after two games, right?” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s been two hard-fought games, two one-run games, tying run on base in scoring position to finish each game. So they’ve been about as close as they can be. So we’re looking forward to the next chapter.”

The Dodgers out-hit the Brewers 9-7.

—Field Level Media