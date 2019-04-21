Bellinger's blast lifts Dodgers over Brewers

Cody Bellinger belted his 11th home run of the season with two out in the top of ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a 6-5 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday as the Dodgers won three of four in their weekend series against the Brewers.

Apr 21, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer signs autographs for fans while wearing Easter Bunny ears prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and hit the game-winner off Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader (0-2). Kenley Jansen (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out the side in the ninth to earn the win.

Christian Yelich, who leads the majors in homers with 13 and is one shy of tying Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez for the most home runs (14) before May 1, went 0-for-2 with two walks.

Bellinger’s heroics came after the Brewers’ Eric Thames had just tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning with a pinch-hit, three-run homer off Jansen.

Up until then, the Dodgers appeared to be in good shape to make starter Clayton Kershaw a winner for the first time this season.

Kershaw, who was making his second start of the season, went six innings, giving up two runs. He threw 92 pitches, 59 for strikes, and recorded seven strikeouts while issuing four walks.

After being shut out and held to two hits on Saturday night, it didn’t take long for the Dodgers to get on the board.

Los Angeles’ Joc Pederson, celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday and leading off, belted the first of two home runs on Sunday to put the Dodgers ahead.

Pederson’s second home run of the game and 10th of the season put Los Angeles up 5-0 in fourth inning. Pederson also belted a home run last year on his 26th birthday.

Kershaw didn’t give up a hit until Orlando Arcia led off the fifth inning with a triple. After Woodruff struck out, Lorenzo Cain took Kershaw deep for his third home run of the season to pull the Brewers within 5-2.

Scott Alexander relieved Kershaw and retired the side in the seventh.

Baez came in for the eighth and departed with two runners on and two out. Jansen entered and surrendered Thames’ homer.

—Field Level Media