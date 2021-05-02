Brewers rally, take down Dodgers in 11 innings

EditorsNote: adds new sixth graf with update on May; rewords last graf

Travis Shaw’s RBI single capped a three-run 11th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers for a third consecutive night, 6-5 on Saturday.

After Will Smith’s two-run triple put Los Angeles up 5-3 in the 11th, the Brewers loaded the bases with nob outs in the bottom of the frame.

Kolten Wong delivered a sacrifice fly and Avisail Garcia smacked a tying single with two outs. Then Shaw, who homered earlier in the contest, lined a shot to right field off Mitch White, the Dodgers’ 10th pitcher of the night, to cap the comeback and send Milwaukee to its ninth victory in 12 games.

Mookie Betts (two hits) homered off Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff on the first pitch of the game, but Los Angeles failed to hold three one-run leads and a two-run edge in the 11th. The Dodgers not only fell for the 10th time in 13th games, but they lost promising starting pitcher Dustin May to what the club called only a right arm injury.

One batter after Milwaukee’s Luis Urias homered to tie the game at 1-1 in the second, May tossed his 27th pitch of the night. He then grimaced and quickly motioned to the Los Angeles dugout.

May will undergo an MRI exam on his right elbow Monday in Chicago, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said postgame.

The 23-year-old May, who entered the game with a 2.53 ERA this season, retired the first five Brewers he faced -- three on strikeouts -- before Urias went deep.

Los Angeles got the lead back in the third on Corey Seager’s RBI triple off the center field wall. Milwaukee tied it again, though, on Shaw’s long solo homer off Garrett Cleavinger, who replaced May, in the bottom of the third.

Justin Turner’s RBI single in the 10th gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead, but Urias’ sacrifice fly with the bases loaded tied the game in the bottom of the frame.

Woodruff, owner of a 1.80 ERA, allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

--Field Level Media