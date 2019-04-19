Rookie Urias deals as Dodgers dump Brewers

Julio Urias gave up just one hit over six innings, while Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs, as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a four-game series.

Apr 18, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In what was likely his final start before moving to the bullpen, Urias (1-1) was in total control, not giving up a hit until Orlando Arcia singled to center field with two outs in the fifth inning. The left-hander had a career-high nine strikeouts with two walks in the scoreless effort.

Urias is expected to move into a relief role since the Dodgers will need to make changes in their rotation with Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill about to come off the injured list.

Brewers starter Zach Davies also fared well, giving up just three hits over five scoreless innings. The right-hander lacked efficiency, though, waking three and throwing 97 pitches.

The Brewers’ Christian Yelich hit a home run to lead off the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, his 10th of the season and fifth of the week. It was also his 12th RBI of the week. Against Urias, Yelich was held to a flyout, groundout and lineout.

Three days after taking a 95-mph fastball off the side of his right knee, which forced him to miss a game, Bellinger was back to form with his 10th home run to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Bellinger was the second batter that came to the plate against right-hander Matt Albers (1-1), who had replaced Davies.

Two batters after Bellinger’s home run, Muncy delivered a two-run shot to the opposite field in left, his fifth.

The Dodgers extended their National League lead in home runs to 40. The Brewers are second with 36.

Dodgers relievers Caleb Ferguson, Joe Kelly and Jansen finished off the victory, with Jansen recording his sixth save, despite giving up a run and two hits. The Dodgers maintained their 3-0 lead in the eighth inning when left fielder Alex Verdugo threw out Hernan Perez at the plate following a Lorenzo Cain single.

—Field Level Media