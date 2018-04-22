Aguilar homers in Brewers' walkoff win

Jesus Aguilar ended a 13-pitch at-bat with a walk-off solo homer in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to defeat the visiting Miami Marlins 6-5 on Saturday night.

Aguilar, who had entered the game as a defensive substitution in the top of the ninth, led off the frame and battled reliever Junichi Tazawa (0-1). It was Aguilar’s first homer of the season, an opposite-field shot to right-center. He was the first batter Tazawa faced in the game.

Travis Shaw also homered for Milwaukee, his fourth of the season.

Miami was led by rookie center fielder Lewis Brinson, who slugged a three-run home run. Brinson, who entered this series batting just .131 with no homers and one RBI, has three homers and six RBIs in this series, which culminates on Sunday.

Derek Dietrich also homered for the Marlins, his second of the season.

Miami starter Jose Urena, who is 0-3 this year after going 14-7 last season, took a no-decision after allowing four hits, two walks and four runs in five innings.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter also took a no-decision, allowing eight hits, one walk and five runs in five innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning with Dietrich’s solo homer. He pulled a low 1-2 pitch to right. And Brinson’s second-inning homer — a line drive to left-center — followed singles by Justin Bour and Cameron Maybin, giving Miami a 4-0 lead.

Shaw’s opposite-field homer in the bottom of the second put Milwaukee on the board. The Brewers kept it going in the fourth as Ryan Braun doubled, Shaw walked and Eric Thames bounced an RBI single to right. Eric Sogard’s RBI groundout cut Miami’s lead to 4-3.

In the fifth, however, Miami stretched its lead to 5-3. Starlin Castro lined a two-out single to left, advanced on a wild pitch in the dirt and scored on Brian Anderson’s opposite-field single to right.

Pinch-hitter Domingo Santana gave Milwaukee a lift in the bottom of the fifth, falling behind 0-2 before drawing a leadoff walk. He advanced to second on a Lorenzo Cain single and to third on a Christian Yelich fly out. Santana scored on a Ryan Braun sacrifice fly, cutting Miami’s lead to 5-4.

Milwaukee tied the score in the eighth after Shaw and Thames drew two-out walks. Sogard then hit a shallow fly to left that Dietrich dropped for an error.

—Field Level Media