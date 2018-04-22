Brewers beat Marlins for 6th straight win

EditorsNote: changes Bandy’s first name to Jett

Christian Yelich belted a go-ahead, two-run homer against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Yelich, traded by the Marlins to the Brewers this past offseason, hit his shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was his second homer of the season, and it helped the Brewers win their sixth straight game.

In his other three at-bats on Sunday, Yelich struck out.

The Marlins have lost four games in a row as the Brewers swept them in a four-game series.

Right-hander Junior Guerra (2-0) earned the win, allowing five hits, one walk and one unearned run in five-plus innings. He left the game with the bases loaded in the sixth, but reliever Jeremy Jeffress got out of the jam by striking out Brian Anderson, getting a pop out from J.B. Shuck and striking out Lewis Brinson.

Josh Hader pitched two scoreless innings for his third save of the season.

Marlins rookie left-hander Caleb Smith (0-3), still searching for his first major-league win, took a tough-luck loss despite striking out 10 batters. He allowed just two hits, no walks and two runs in six innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the first. J.T. Realmuto reached on catcher’s interference called against rookie Jacob Nottingham. Realmuto then scored from first on Justin Bour’s two-out double.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Lorenzo Cain led off the inning with a single, and Yelich followed with his homer.

The Brewers extended their lead to 3-1 in the seventh. Travis Shaw drew a walk, advanced to second on a Jesus Aguilar single and third when Eric Sogard drew a walk. With two outs and the bases loaded, Shaw scored when Bour bobbled and then kicked an Eric Thames grounder.

Bour atoned for his error by getting an RBI single in the eighth. Realmuto led off with a walk, took second on Jett Bandy’s passed ball and scored when Bour smashed his drive to right. But Bour messed up again, losing track of the number of outs as he was easily doubled-up off first base on Anderson’s fly out to center.

Milwaukee stretched its lead to 4-2 in the eighth. Cain walked and advanced when Miami gave Shaw a two-out intentional pass. Cain then scored on Aguilar’s RBI single.

