Brewers' Cain is able in rout of Marlins

Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and four runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Miller Park.

Ryan Braun slugged a pinch-hit, three-run blast to become the second player in Brewers history to reach 1,000 RBIs. Orlando Arcia followed Braun’s homer with a solo shot during a seven-run sixth inning that allowed Milwaukee to turn the game into a blowout.

Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs as the Brewers won their third consecutive game.

Hall of Famer Robin Yount (1,406 RBIs from 1974-93) is the only other Milwaukee player with 1,000 or more RBIs.

Lewis Brinson, a former Brewer, hit his first two homers of the season for the Marlins. Miami has lost 11 of its past 14 contests.

Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Miami left-hander Dillon Peters (2-2) struggled with his control, walking five and throwing two wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings. Peters allowed four runs and three hits while striking out four.

The Brewers used a three-run fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Cain led off the inning with a tying homer that hit the top of the left field wall and bounced over. Two outs later, Travis Shaw walked and Aguilar followed with a double to left to give Milwaukee a 4-3 edge.

Right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne entered for the Marlins and allowed Hernan Perez’s single to right-center field that scored Aguilar.

Jett Bandy led off the Brewers’ sixth-inning uprising with a ground-rule double. One out later, Cain drilled a double that one-hopped the wall in left to make it 6-3.

There were two outs when Aguilar stroked a two-run single to center off right-hander Junichi Tazawa to make it a five-run margin. Braun came off the bench and delivered his three-run shot to left-center to make it 11-3, and Arcia followed with his blast to center.

Milwaukee pushed across a run in the first inning as Christian Yelich was caught stealing but remained in a rundown between first and second long enough for Cain to score from third.

Brinson tied the game in the third with his first homer, a shot to center field.

The Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning as Cain doubled, moved to third on a grounder and scored on a wild pitch by Peters.

Brinson was at it again in the fifth as he followed a leadoff walk to Cameron Maybin with a two-run blast to straightaway center to give Miami a 3-2 lead.

