Marlins ride 11-run inning to rout of Brewers

Garrett Cooper went 4-for-5 and homered as the visiting Miami Marlins routed the Milwaukee Brewers 16-0 Tuesday night.

Miami erupted with an 11-run fifth inning off Milwaukee relievers Taylor Williams and Corbin Burnes for a 15-0 advantage. Every Marlins hitter had an RBI in the inning, a feat not done since the San Francisco Giants accomplished it in 1997.

Harold Ramirez, Starlin Castro and starting pitcher Pablo Lopez keyed the onslaught with run-scoring doubles. Miguel Rojas, Curtis Granderson, Cooper and JT Riddle each had run-scoring singles, and Jorge Alfaro plated two runs with a bases-loaded single.

Brian Anderson knocked in a run on a grounder that was misplayed for an error, and Ramirez drove in his second run of the inning with a groundout.

The Marlins, who finished with a season-high 19 hits, have outscored opponents 34-6 in their past three games, including a pair of 9-3 victories at San Diego on Saturday and Sunday. Miami’s last three-road stretch with nine or more runs in each contest was at Tampa Bay in June 1999.

After a 10-31 start, the Marlins have won 12 of their past 17.

Lopez (4-5) benefitted from the offensive outburst, limiting the Brewers to three singles in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.

Ramirez went 2-for-6, his eighth multi-hit game in his past 14. The rookie outfielder is hitting .370 since his promotion from Triple-A New Orleans on May 11.

Castro homered in the first inning, and Cooper and Brian Anderson hit back-to-back homers in the third as the Marlins built a 4-0 lead.

Williams yielded eight runs and six hits and walked two in his first appearance following a call-up from Triple-A San Antonio. He retired only one hitter before being relieved by Burnes.

Brewers infielder Hernan Perez pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson (3-1) lasted four innings and allowed four runs, seven hits and no walks. He struck out six.

The game was played with a three-umpire crew following second base umpire Scott Barry’s departure with an apparent leg injury in the top of the second.

