Trevor Rogers pitches Marlins past Brewers 8-0

Trevor Rogers pitched six shutout innings and Corey Dickerson hit a home run while driving in three runs as the Miami Marlins cruised past the host Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Dickerson had three hits, while relievers Dylan Floro and Jordan Holloway finished of the Marlins’ second consecutive shutout with Rogers on the mound. Holloway allowed one hit over two scoreless innings.

The Marlins scored four runs in the sixth inning while chasing Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. The right-hander was pulled after Miami started the sixth with five consecutive hits. Burnes (2-2) gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits but had nine strikeouts without walking a batter.

Rogers (3-1) went six innings, allowed six hits and struck out seven. He went seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Three of his past four outings have been scoreless.

The Marlins entered with five defeats in their previous seven games, while the Brewers had won five of six.

Miami opened the scoring with two outs in the fourth when Dickerson hit an RBI double. In the sixth, rookie Jazz Chisholm led off with a double and scored on a single from Miguel Rojas for a 2-0 advantage. The Marlins were only getting started.

Jesus Aguilar followed Rojas with a single and Garrett Cooper had an RBI double for a 3-0 lead. An RBI single from Dickerson made it 4-0 and ended Burnes’ day. The Marlins scored their fourth run in the inning on a botched pickoff throw to first that allowed Cooper to score.

Dickerson hit a solo home run in a two-run eighth for Miami. It was his fifth of the season.

Chisholm, Cooper and Aguilar all had two hits for Miami. Cooper hit a home run in the ninth inning, his second.

