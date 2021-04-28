Tyrone Taylor (3 RBIs) helps Brewers edge Marlins

Leadoff man Tyrone Taylor went 3-for-4 with one homer and three RBIs, leading the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee’s Luis Urias drove a two-out, go-ahead double in the fifth inning, and the Brewers never trailed or were tied again.

Adrian Houser (2-2) earned the win and also slugged a 418-foot solo homer. He entered the game with no career RBIs and a .071 batting average. Houser also had a sacrifice bunt that led to a run.

On the mound, Houser struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs.

Milwaukee’s final three relievers -- JP Feyereisen, Devin Williams and Josh Hader -- held on to the slim lead by combining to pitch 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Hader earned his fifth save.

Miami starter Daniel Castano lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, but the loss went to reliever John Curtiss (2-1).

The Marlins got solo homers from Jesus Aguilar and Jon Berti. Aguilar, who also hit a sacrifice fly, has four homers this season -- all of them in the past five games.

However, Miami lost dynamic rookie second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a strained left hamstring in the first inning. He was replaced by another rookie, Jose Devers.

Miami opened the scoring in the first. Chisholm hit the game’s first pitch right at shortstop Urias, who likely misjudged the speed of the runner. Chisholm was credited with an infield single, stole second on the next pitch -- which may be where he got injured -- and came around to score on Aguilar’s sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the second on the Houser and Taylor homers.

Miami tied the score 2-2 in the fourth. Two pitches after breaking his bat and literally tearing the cover off a baseball, Aguilar drilled a homer to right-center.

Milwaukee grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fourth on Taylor’s RBI groundout.

Miami tied the score 3-3 in the fifth as Berti singled and scored on Houser’s wild pitch, which was low.

Milwaukee grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fifth as Keston Hiura tripled to the right-field corner, and Urias drove a double that bounced off the wall in right-center.

Taylor’s RBI single stretched Milwaukee’s lead to 5-3 in the sixth, but Berti’s homer in the seventh cut Miami’s deficit to 5-4.

--Field Level Media