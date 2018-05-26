Brewers stay hot, beat slumping Mets in 10th

EditorsNote: Minor tweaks, adds period at end of lede

Travis Shaw capped a big night by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as the host Milwaukee Brewers earned a 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Miller Park.

The Brewers have won seven of nine. The Mets lost for the third time in four games.

Eric Sogard singled with one out in the 10th against Robert Gsellman (4-1). One out later, Sogard went to third on a single to right by Christian Yelich off reliever Jerry Blevins.

AJ Ramos entered and walked pinch hitter Hernan Perez on four pitches. He then fell behind Shaw 1-0 before getting a called strike, but the final three pitches were nowhere near the strike zone.

Jeremy Jeffress (4-0) earned the win by allowing one hit over 1 1/3 innings.

Shaw had three hits and reached base four times in five plate appearances for the Brewers. He hit a second-inning homer and a third-inning RBI single that scored Milwaukee’s final run until the 10th inning.

Yelich had two hits, including a run-scoring single earlier in the third.

Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario hit solo homers for the Mets while Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits but was thrown out trying to extend his 10th-inning single into a double.

The Brewers were one out away from a 3-2 win when closer Corey Knebel issued walks to Conforto and Devin Mesoraco before giving up an RBI single to Jose Bautista, who signed with the Mets on Tuesday.

Knebel then walked pinch hitter Luis Guillorme to load the bases and was pulled for Jeffress, who induced Amed Rosario to hit into a fielder’s choice.

Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three over six innings. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight over six innings.

—Field Level Media