Brewers use seventh-inning rally to topple Mets, 8-7

Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar collected run-scoring hits in a span of four pitches in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon as the Milwaukee Brewers came back to beat the New York Mets, 8-7, at Miller Park.

The Brewers won the final three games of the four-game series and have won nine of their last 11. The Mets have lost five of six.

The Mets, who squandered leads of 3-0 and 5-3 in a 17-6 loss Saturday, led 4-1 in the second and 6-4 in the seventh before the Brewers mounted their two-out rally.

With a runner on first, Jesus Aguilar drew a walk against Robert Gsellman. Gsellman was lifted for left-hander Jerry Blevins, who gave up a key hit in the 10th inning of the Brewers’ 4-3 win Friday and pitched 1 1/3 innings in a mop-up capacity Saturday.

Blevins (1-1) gave up an RBI single to the left-handed hitting Shaw before being pulled for Paul Sewald, who surrendered a go-ahead two-run double to Santana on his second pitch and the RBI single to Villar on his third pitch.

The rally made a winner out of Boone Logan (1-0), who gave up a homer to Asdrubal Cabrera before getting the final two outs of the seventh. Jeremy Jeffress tossed a perfect eighth and Corey Knebel earned his fourth save despite giving up a leadoff homer to Devin Mesoraco in the ninth.

Aguilar accounted for the Brewers’ first four runs via an RBI single in the first and a three-run homer in the third. Christian Yelich had three hits while Lorenzo Cain had two hits.

Tomas Nido, Zack Wheeler (two RBIs) and Cabrera all had run-scoring singles in the second for the Mets. Jay Bruce snapped a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the fifth.

Cabrera, Bruce and Jose Bautista had two hits each for the Mets.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings. Wheeler gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

