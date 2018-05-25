Nimmo's four-hit night propels Mets past Brewers

Brandon Nimmo continued his breakout season Thursday night, collecting four hits and reaching base in all five plate appearances as the visiting New York Mets blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 at Miller Park.

Left-hander Steven Matz (2-3) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three. Paul Sewald tossed two perfect innings before Jacob Rhame worked a one-hit ninth to complete New York’s five-hit shutout.

The Mets won for the fifth time in seven games. The Brewers had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the second time in eight games.

Nimmo doubled leading off the first, tripled and scored the Mets’ first run on Wilmer Flores’ sacrifice fly in the third, doubled and scored New York’s third run on Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-RBI double in the fifth, walked in the sixth and beat out an infield single in the eighth.

He has reached base in his past eight plate appearances dating back to Wednesday, when he walked, homered and singled in his final three at-bats.

Nimmo, who has been thrust into everyday duty due to injuries to outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Juan Lagares, has the highest on-base percentage (.450) among major-leaguers with at least 100 plate appearances.

Flores had an RBI single in the fifth, and Devin Mesoraco added a run-scoring double in the seventh for the Mets, who scored just four runs in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins that ended Wednesday.

Mesoraco and Amed Rosario had two hits each.

The Brewers mounted their lone threat in the third, when they loaded the bases with one out before Matz retired Hernan Perez on a popup and induced Manny Pina to fly out.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (2-4) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out two.

