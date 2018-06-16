Brewers rock Arrieta, sloppy Phillies in 13-2 rout

Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Hernan Perez each homered, Brent Suter pitched seven solid innings and the Milwaukee Brewers crushed the Philadelphia Phillies 13-2 Friday night at Miller Park.

Suter (7-4) earned the win for the Brewers in giving up six hits and one run while throwing 105 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Perez had three hits while Lorenzo Cain, Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia added two hits each for the Brewers. Suter also contributed two runs scored and two RBIs.

Jake Arrieta (5-5) struggled in 3 1/3 innings as he allowed seven hits and eight runs, though only four were earned. Arrieta currently holds a 7.98 ERA in June.

Cesar Hernandez had three hits and Odubel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who were sloppy in the field with four errors.

The Brewers sent nine men to the plate in the second inning and scored five runs off Arrieta.

Suter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Brewers their first run in the second inning. Cain then hit into a fielder’s choice, and two more runs scored following an error by shortstop Scott Kingery.

A sacrifice fly by Aguilar made it 4-0 as Suter scored. Arrieta threw an uncharacteristic wild pitch, and Cain scampered home for a 5-0 advantage.

Herrera opened the fourth with a single but was promptly picked off first base.

In the Brewers’ fourth, Cain doubled home a run and Yelich later slammed a two-run home run to right, extending the Milwaukee lead to 8-0. With one out in the fourth, Arrieta was then pulled by Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and replaced by Mark Leiter Jr.

Perez’s solo homer in the fifth off Leiter pushed the Milwaukee lead to 9-0. An RBI single by Suter put the Brewers up 10-0.

Hernandez’s third hit for the Phillies came in the sixth, a deep double to center, scoring J.P. Crawford with their first run.

Jesmuel Valentin came on as a position player to pitch the bottom of the eighth for the Phillies and proceeded to allow a mammoth two-run homer to Aguilar.

