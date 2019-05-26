Woodruff dominates Phillies as Brewers avoid sweep

Brandon Woodruff retired the first 15 hitters, allowed one hit in eight dominant innings and the Milwaukee Brewers averted a three-game sweep to the visiting Philadelphia Phillies with a 9-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

May 26, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA;

Woodruff (7-1) improved to 6-0 in his last eight starts and picked up his league-leading seventh win. He lost his perfect game bid and shutout when Andrew Knapp opened the sixth with a homer.

After allowing Knapp’s first homer, Woodruff retired the next nine hitters and ended his outing by fanning Knapp on a 98-mph fastball.

Woodruff struck out a career-high 10 hitters and finished every inning with a strikeout. He fanned Bryce Harper and Odubel Herrera three times apiece to highlight a 97-pitch outing.

The Brewers produced their eighth one-hitter in team history and first at Miller Park. It was their first one-hitter since CC Sabathia allowed an infield single at Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, 2008.

It also was the Brewers first one-hitter in Milwaukee since Danny Darwin against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 19, 1985.

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 21st homer, Ben Gamel recorded his first career multi-homer game as Milwaukee rebounded nicely from Saturday’s 7-2 loss. Yasmani Grandal and Hernan Perez also homered as Milwaukee tied a season-high with five homers and collected 12 hits.

Woodruff, who is hitting .370 (10-for-27) drove in a pair of runs. He had an RBI double in the fourth and then contributed a run-scoring single to cap a four-run fifth that helped Milwaukee race out to a 7-0 lead.

Philadelphia starter Zach Elfin (5-5) turned in his shortest outing of the season, allowing three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He exited after allowing Woodruff’s double.

The Phillies lost for the third time in their last 10 games as shortstop Jean Segura saw the majors’ longest active hitting streak ended at 16 games.

Milwaukee jumped ahead when Gamel capped a seven-pitch at-bat by homering in the third. The Brewers added two in the fourth when Grandal homered on the second pitch of the inning and Woodruff doubled.

Yelich hit his latest homer off Vince Velasquez, Grandal followed with an RBI groundout before Perez homered and Woodruff singled.

Milwaukee third baseman Mike Moustakas was ejected in the seventh inning by third base umpire Mike Estabrook. Estabrook was the plate umpire Saturday and tossed Ryan Braun and manager Craig Counsell.

