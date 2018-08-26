Big third inning propels Brewers past Pirates, 7-4

Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina hit two-run homers during a six-run third inning Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers downed the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-4.

Jonathan Schoop also homered for the Brewers, who took two of three games in the series and remained 41/2 games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco homered for Pittsburgh, which has lost five of six.

Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (9-7) allowed both homers. He gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Milwaukee roughed up Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer (4-7), who was charged with six runs and seven hits in four innings. He struck out five, walked two and dished up two homers.

Milwaukee hit for the cycle in the third. Lorenzo Cain led off with a triple to the corner in right. After Christian Yelich struck out, Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly brought in Cain to make it 1-0. Then came five straight two-out hits.

Travis Shaw doubled to center and scored when Ryan Braun singled, with Braun going to third on left fielder Corey Dickerson’s error. Moustakas launched his 24th homer into the upper deck in right for a 4-0 lead. Schoop singled in front of Pina’s homer to right, his seventh, to make it 6-0.

Pittsburgh got one back in the fifth with two outs. Colin Moran singled to center and scored on Adeiny Hechavarria’s double to center.

The Pirates added three more in the sixth. Starling Marte led off with a double before Frazier belted his seventh homer to close it to 6-3. Polanco made it back-to-back dingers with his 21st, making it 6-4.

A single by Francisco Cervelli chased Anderson, and Josh Hader needed four pitches to end the inning.

Schoop led off the bottom of the sixth with his 19th homer, over the bullpens, for a 7-4 Brewers advantage.

—Field Level Media