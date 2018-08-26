Frazier's 3-run blast helps Pirates rout Brewers, 9-1

Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run Saturday to help the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates end a four-game losing streak by pounding the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1.

Gregory Polanco added a two-run single, Josh Harrison and Colin Moran an RBI double each and Sean Rodriguez an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which has scored 15 runs in splitting the first two games of this series after totaling seven runs total during a seven-game homestand.

Christian Yelich hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, which had won four of its previous five games. The Brewers fell 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (10-9) allowed one run and five hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 straight starts.

Edgar Santana tossed two scoreless innings, and Keone Kela shut down Milwaukee in the ninth.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin (13-5) had his three-start winning streak halted. He gave up three runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

In the third, Yelich lined a one-out shot to left-center for his 23rd homer and a 1-0 Brewers lead.

Pittsburgh tied it in the fourth. Francisco Cervelli led off with a double down the line in left and scored on Harrison’s double to right.

Frazier led off the seventh with a walk, Starling Marte doubled off the wall in center and Josh Bell was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs. Reliever Dan Jennings replaced Chacin and gave up Polanco’s two-run base hit to left to make it 3-1.

Against Milwaukee reliever Taylor Williams in the eighth, Harrison led off with a walk and went to third on Moran’s double. Harrison aggravated a recent left hamstring injury and left for a pinch runner. Frazier made it 6-1 with his sixth homer, to right.

Pittsburgh further broke it open with three runs in the ninth, highlighted by Rodriguez’s RBI single and Moran’s RBI double.

