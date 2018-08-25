Kratz, Arcia rally Brewers past Pirates in wild 15th

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Erik Kratz hit a two-run single, and Orlando Arcia followed with an RBI single in the 15th inning Friday for a 7-6 walk-off win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates reliever Clay Holmes (1-3) walked the bases loaded with two outs, setting up the two deciding singles. Opposing reliever Jordan Lyles (3-4), who gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings, scored the winning run.

Francisco Cervelli’s two-out RBI bloop single, plus an error on a missed catch for another run in the top of the 15th, gave Pittsburgh a 6-4 lead.

With the hard-fought win, the Brewers moved a game ahead of Colorado for the second National League wild card. St. Louis, which beat the Rockies earlier Friday, holds a half-game lead for the No. 1 spot.

Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas each hit a two-run homer in the first for Milwaukee, which blew the early four-run lead.

Adam Frazier was 3-for-7 with a two-run single, a double and a run scored, and Gregory Polanco was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Pirates.

Brewers starter Wade Miley gave up two runs and 10 hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove gave up four runs and six hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Lorenzo Cain doubled on Musgrove’s first pitch. Yelich sent Musgrove’s second pitch off the scoreboard in center for a 2-0 lead and his career-high 22nd homer. Jesus Aguilar singled two outs before Moustakas launched his 23rd homer to the second deck in right to make it 4-0.

The Pirates halved the deficit in the second. Starling Marte was hit by a pitch. After Adeiny Hechavarria struck out, Kevin Newman doubled to left for his first major league hit, sending Marte to third. Musgrove grounded out before Frazier’s broken-bat single scored Marte and Newman to make it 4-2.

In the sixth, Pittsburgh drew to within 4-3 when Frazier doubled off the base of the wall in center, went to third on Elias Diaz’s fly ball and scored on Polanco’s sacrifice fly to center.

In the ninth, Marte’s full-count RBI single up the middle with two outs scored Polanco for a 4-4 tie.

—Field Level Media