Kuhl's strong outing helps Pirates trounce Brewers

Chad Kuhl pitched seven shutout innings and combined with reliever Richard Rodriguez for a two-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates backed them with 13 hits, including three homers, in a 9-0 win Sunday over the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Kuhl (4-2) struck out eight, tying a career high, and walked two. He gave up one hit, a single by Domingo Santana. Kuhl did not allow a runner as far as second. Pittsburgh is 6-0 in his six career starts against the Brewers.

Rodriguez got all six outs in the eighth and ninth by strikeout. He allowed a ninth-inning single by Hernan Perez that went off Rodriguez’s leg.

Adam Frazier, Jordy Mercer and Josh Bell hit homers for the Pirates, who won two of three in the weekend series and are 11-2 against National League Central teams.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson (3-3) gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Anderson was 6-2 in his previous 11 career starts against Pittsburgh, but the Pirates got to him early for a 3-0 lead.

Frazier led off the game with his second homer of the season, a shot to right. Anderson got two quick outs, but the Pirates weren’t done in the inning.

Bell drew a walk and raced home from first on Corey Dickerson’s double to left-center for a 2-0 Pittsburgh lead.

In the second, Mercer hit a one-out homer to left, his first, for a 3-0 Pirates lead. It was the 10th homer allowed this season by Anderson.

The Pirates added four runs in the sixth against Anderson and reliever Jacob Barnes for a 7-0 advantage. Starling Marte led off with a triple, and Pittsburgh followed with five singles plus a throwing error by Barnes.

In the seventh, Bell cracked a one-out line drive over the wall in right for his second homer and an 8-0 lead.

Finally, in the eighth, Colin Moran led off with a walk and later scored on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly.

—Field Level Media