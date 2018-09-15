Yelich, Moustakas power Brewers past Pirates

Christian Yelich, Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas hit home runs Friday as the Milwaukee Brewers bounced the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4.

Orlando Arcia added a rare two-RBI bunt double for Milwaukee (85-63), which won its sixth in seven games to move four games up on St. Louis, the second National League wild-card team, and remain 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Pablo Reyes hit a homer, Jordan Luplow an RBI triple and Josh Harrison an RBI double for the Pirates (72-74).

Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez gave up three runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Corbin Burnes (5-0), who relieved Gonzalez, gave up one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

Pirates starter Chris Archer (4-8) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

In the first, Lorenzo Cain singled ahead of Yelich, who hit his 29th homer to center for a 2-0 Milwaukee lead. An out later, Shaw hit his 29th, to right, making it 3-0.

Pittsburgh cut it to 3-2 in the third on Luplow’s RBI triple to the corner in right. Luplow scored on Francisco Cervelli’s sacrifice fly.

Reyes hit his first career homer with one out in the fifth, a shot to left that tied it 3-3.

Arcia reached base in the fifth with a shot off Archer’s backside. Archer finished the inning. He walked Cain and, an out later, Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly brought Arcia home to make it 4-3.

In the sixth, Moustakas led off with a single and went to third on pinch hitter Domingo Santana’s double to left. An out later, Arcia’s bunt skipped past first to drive in both runners for a 6-3 lead.

Moustakas pushed it to 7-3 in the seventh with a blast to right, his 26th homer.

Harrison’s RBI double in the eighth made it 7-4.

—Field Level Media