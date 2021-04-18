Colin Moran leads Pirates past Brewers

Colin Moran capped a big day with his fourth RBI on a double in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

With the game knotted at 5, Moran -- who also had a three-run homer -- doubled a pitch from right-hander J.P. Feyereisen (0-1) into the right-field corner to score Bryan Reynolds, who was placed on second to open the extra frame.

Richard Rodriguez (1-0) spun two perfect innings and got Travis Shaw looking to end the game with Jackie Bradley Jr. on second as Pittsburgh claimed their second series win.

By winning Sunday’s matinee contest, the Pirates broke their 12-game losing streak in extra innings.

Reynolds smashed a deep two-run shot, doubled and scored three runs. Erik Gonzalez had two hits, including a double.

Making his fourth start, Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach had a strong outing by going deep twice and driving in three, and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs and an RBI. Bradley added two hits with a double and a run.

Freddy Peralta allowed three runs on three hits in his five innings. The right-hander fanned seven and issued three walks.

In the home half of the first, Vogelbach jumped on a 3-1 sinking fastball from Kuhl, and the 2019 All-Star belted his first home to center for 1-0 lead. Following a single by Garcia, Shaw made it 2-0 by doubling down the line in right to score Garcia.

Pittsburgh got to Peralta in the third when lefty-swinging Moran went the other way and clubbed a three-run homer. The inning was set up after a bases-empty, two-out walk to Phillip Evans and Reynolds’ double.

Garcia evened the game at 3 by launching a solo homer on Kuhl’s hanging slider in the third. It was the right fielder’s third homer this season.

Against right-hander reliever Brad Boxberger in the seventh, Reynolds swatted a 94 mph fastball to right into the second deck to cap a seven-pitch at-bat and score Adam Frazier for a 5-3 lead. The shot was estimated at 436 feet.

However, Vogelbach knocked another, also a two-run pop, in the bottom half off right-hander Chris Stratton for a 5-5 tie.

