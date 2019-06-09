Moustakas, Yelich homer as Brewers sweep Pirates

Mike Moustakas broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run home run to carry the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win and a three-game series sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Jun 9, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson (57) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Moustakas drilled the second pitch from reliever Francisco Liriano (1-1) out to right-center field for his 20th homer after Milwaukee erased a 2-0 lead by tying the game in the seventh on a pinch-hit single by Ben Gamel.

Moustakas has 12 homers in 83 career at-bats against the Pirates.

Milwaukee’s Hernan Perez went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and reliever Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) won to improve his career record to 26-7.

Jung Ho Kang clubbed a two-run homer, and Starling Marte had two hits and a stolen base for the Pirates, who lost for the ninth time when leading after six innings.

Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest by a rookie this season and just one off the Pittsburgh rookie record shared by Neil Walker (2010) and Rennie Stennett (1971).

Brewers starter Chase Anderson retired the first five batters he faced before running into two-out trouble in the second that led to Pittsburgh scoring twice.

He walked Gregory Polanco before Kang launched Anderson’s first pitch, a 96-mph fastball, deep to center for a two-run homer off the bottom of the scoreboard.

The blast — an estimated 457 feet — broke an 0-for-24 hitless drought by Kang, who started at shortstop for the first time this season. The shot was the sixth of 450 feet or more by Pirates hitters, with the other five belonging to Josh Bell.

Making his fifth start, lefty Steven Brault kept the Brewers’ potent offense in check through five scoreless innings, allowing harmless singles to Yelich and Perez plus a pair of walks before the Milwaukee bats woke up in the sixth.

Yelich lined his 24th homer to right field — fittingly on his bobblehead giveaway day in front of a sold-out Miller Park — to lead off the home sixth to make it 2-1 before Gamel’s run-scoring single in the seventh.

Orlando Arcia added a sacrifice fly after Moustakas’ homer.

Josh Hader earned his 16th save in 17 chances by notching three consecutive strikeouts after issuing a leadoff walk in the ninth.

—Field Level Media