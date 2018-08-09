Brewers blast five homers, pound Padres

EditorsNote: Fixes Kennedy’s age in 4th graf

Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames hit back-to-back-to-back homers in a five-run first inning Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-4.

The Brewers tied a franchise record with home runs by five different players in a game. Orlando Arcia connected in the fifth inning, and Christian Yelich went deep in the sixth.

Milwaukee’s early surge ruined the major league debut of San Diego’s Brett Kennedy.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA for Triple-A El Paso, retired the first big league hitter he faced before Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas singled and Aguilar followed with a three-run homer to center. The homer was Aguilar’s 28th of the season and his second consecutive first-inning blast against the Padres.

Shaw followed with a homer to center, his 23rd of the season. Thames then homered to right, his 16th of the season.

It marked the first time since records had been kept in 1900 that a pitcher allowed three consecutive homers in the first inning of his major league career.

The Brewers added a sixth run against Kennedy on singles by Cain and Aguilar in the second inning followed by a sacrifice fly by Shaw.

Kennedy gave up a total of six runs on 11 hits in four innings. He didn’t issue a walk while striking out three.

Former Padre Jhoulys Chacin (11-4) held San Diego to three runs on six hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Hunter Renfroe homered in the sixth off Chacin. It was the third homer in as many games for Renfroe, who has 11 on the season. The Padres’ other runs came on a fifth-inning RBI single by Cory Spangenberg and a seventh-inning RBI double by Manuel Margot.

Three Brewers relievers limited San Diego to an unearned run over the last three innings.

Arcia finished 3-for-4 while Cain, Moustakas, Aguilar and Shaw had two hits apiece. Renfroe and Austin Hedges each had two hits for the Padres.

