Gonzales, Mariners' bullpen hold down Brewers

Marco Gonzales won his fourth consecutive start, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Jun 25, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzales (9-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in five innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Mariners relievers Cory Gearrin, Austin Adams, Anthony Bass and Matt Festa combined for four scoreless, hitless innings.

Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (7-2) went four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He is 0-2 in his past three starts.

The Brewers opened the scoring with an unearned run in the first. With two outs, Ryan Braun lined a double to right field, and he scored when Mike Moustakas’ grounder went under the glove of Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager.

The Mariners took the lead with a four-run third. With one out, Mallex Smith doubled and J.P. Crawford followed with a run-scoring triple, both to right field.

Domingo Santana doubled off the glove of shortstop Orlando Arcia to bring home Crawford with the go-ahead run. Vogelbach then hit his 19th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field, to give Seattle a 4-1 advantage.

The Mariners scored twice more in the fourth. Mac Williamson led off with a walk and advanced to second when third baseman Moustakas made a throwing error on Dee Gordon’s grounder. Gonzales put down a sacrifice bunt, with Davies’ throwing error allowing Williamson to score and Gordon to reach third. Gordon scored on Crawford’s groundout to make it 6-1.

Both teams scored in the fifth.

In the top of the inning, Omar Narvaez lined a one-out single to center off Aaron Wilkerson, who replaced Davies. Williamson walked with two outs, and Gordon followed with an RBI double to left.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, the Brewers’ Yasmani Grandal hit his 18th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. An out later, Braun, Moustakas and Jesus Aguilar hit consecutive singles, the latter driving home the second run of the inning to make it 7-3.

The Mariners added a run in the ninth as Seager led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on pinch hitter Tim Beckham’s infield single.

—Field Level Media