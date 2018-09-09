Schoop's slam helps Brewers top Giants

Jonathan Schoop belted a grand slam off San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner to rally the Milwaukee Brewers from a sixth-inning deficit and into a 6-3 victory Sunday afternoon and a three-game sweep in Milwaukee.

Zach Davies pitched effectively for the second straight time since going on the disabled list with a shoulder injury in May, helping the Brewers (82-62) remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals (79-64) in their pursuit of the National League’s first wild-card spot.

The loss was the Giants’ eighth in a row, equaling their longest losing streak since April of 2015, and completed an 0-6 trip.

Thanks to a home run and sacrifice fly by Gregor Blanco, the Giants led 2-1 entering the sixth inning before the Brewers took command.

Bumgarner (5-6) got the first two batters out before he walked Christian Yelich, surrendered a single to Jesus Aguilar and hit Ryan Braun with a pitch, loading the bases for Schoop.

The former Oriole, who had driven in just 13 runs in his first 32 games with the Milwaukee since a July trade, then connected off Bumgarner for the first grand slam of his career, vaulting the Brewers into a 5-2 lead.

Bumgarner was pulled at inning’s end, having allowed five runs on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Corbin Burnes (4-0) was credited with the win after working a scoreless top of the sixth.

The Giants brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee bullpen after Austin Slater’s two-out triple scored Brandon Crawford to make it 5-3. But Corey Knebel replaced Joakim Soria and struck out Nick Hundley to retain the two-run lead.

Schoop then made it a five-RBI day with a fielder’s choice that scored Lorenzo Cain in the bottom of the eighth to open a 6-3 advantage.

Knebel followed up with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save.

Davies worked five innings, limiting the Giants to two runs and six hits. He walked one and struck out two.

He served up a home run to Blanco on his fifth pitch of the game, then blanked the Giants until Blanco’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Schoop’s homer was his fourth since joining the Brewers. Cain scored twice for Milwaukee, which will take a three-game winning streak into the opener of a three-game road series against the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Crawford had two hits for the Giants, who out-hit the Brewers 9-5.

—Field Level Media