Gamel's walk-off hit gives Brewers win in wild finish

EditorsNote: Added “hit” in headline; other minor fixes throughout

Jul 13, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch hitter Ben Gamel one-hopped the right field fence with walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday night, giving the host Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

After the Giants had rallied to tie the score with two runs in the top of the inning, Ryan Braun reached base on an error by San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford to lead off the bottom of the ninth against the Giants’ sixth pitcher, Reyes Moronta (3-5).

Moronta then got two outs before walking Keston Hiura, then serving up Gamel’s game-winning hit on a 2-2 pitch, the Brewers’ third walk-off win of the season.

Jeremy Jeffress (3-2), who allowed the game-tying runs in the top of the ninth and was charged with his second blown save of the season, was credited with the win.

Mike Moustakas, Jesus Aguilar and Hiura lashed consecutive doubles in a three-run eighth inning that helped give the Brewers a 4-2 lead and put them in prime position to win.

In the ninth, pinch hitter Stephen Vogt got the big hit off Jeffress, an RBI single that was booted by Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain, allowing a second — and game-tying — run to score.

Neither starting pitcher allowed an earned run and each exited with the score tied at 1-1.

Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner was the first to get pulled, after he’d watched a game-tying run score on a two-out error by second baseman Joe Panik in the fifth inning.

Bumgarner allowed seven hits in his five innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Brewers right-hander Zach Davies was even better, giving up just two hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Davies’ error on a ball hit by leadoff hitter Brandon Belt contributed to the Giants’ first run, as Belt scored on a Mike Yastrzemski sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Cain collected three hits, while Moustakas, Aguilar and Hiura had two apiece for the Brewers, who won for just the ninth time in their last 25 games.

Austin Slater, who did not start the game, went 2-for-2 for the Giants, who won three of their first four meetings with the Brewers this season.

—Field Level Media