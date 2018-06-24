Martinez's blast helps Cardinals cruise past Brewers

Jose Martinez capped a five-run fourth inning with a three-run home run Sunday afternoon, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-2 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Right-hander Luke Weaver (4-6) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, limiting Milwaukee to two runs, as the Cardinals gained a split of the four-game series between National League Central rivals.

Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who had allowed three or fewer runs in eight of their previous 10 games.

Milwaukee led 2-1 before Dexter Fowler led off the fourth with a double off Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin (6-3).

A walk and two outs later, Matt Carpenter put St. Louis ahead for good with a two-run single.

After Greg Garcia walked, Martinez powered his 11th homer of the season, breaking the game open to 6-2.

Fowler’s second double of the game led off a two-run fifth inning, one that Weaver capped with a squeeze bunt.

Weaver, who had lost his last four decisions dating back to May 11, survived a shaky first inning to get the win. He allowed five hits and two walks in his 5 2/3 innings.

Yelich’s homer, a solo shot that was his 10th of the season, came on Weaver’s ninth pitch of the game and drew the Brewers even after Marcell Ozuna’s sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning had staked the Cardinals to a 1-0 lead. Hernan Perez added an RBI single later in the inning to push Milwaukee ahead.

Chacin suffered his second consecutive loss, as he was roughed up for eight runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out five.

Chacin had allowed a total of just five runs in his first four starts this month.

Martinez drove in three runs and Carpenter a pair for the Cardinals, who had lost eight of their previous 11 games.

Carpenter, Fowler and Harrison Bader scored twice apiece for St. Louis, while Fowler, Bader and Ozuna collected two hits each.

Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar each had a double for the Brewers, who fell to 2-2 on their six-game homestand.

The Cardinals out-hit the Brewers 10-6.

—Field Level Media