Brewers make late runs stand up in win over Cardinals

The host Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the eighth inning and snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ four-game winning streak with a 4-1 decision on Wednesday night.

The two teams will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday.

The Cardinals trailed 1-0 going into the eighth but finally got to Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff, who didn’t give up a hit through five innings. They broke through on Tyler O’Neill’s seventh home run of the season, a shot to right field.

Woodruff took a no-decision after going 7 2/3 innings, giving up just the one run on three hits. He struck out 10 and walked only one.

The Brewers took the lead back in the bottom of the inning off Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley (3-1), although it did not come easy.

Daniel Vogelbach swung and missed for strike three with two outs, but he reached first when the ball went off the glove of catcher Yadier Molina and sailed to the backstop.

Travis Shaw then doubled to right to score pinch runner Pablo Reyes, and Avisail Garcia broke the game open by homering to left. It was Garcia’s fifth home run of the season.

The Cardinals had only one baserunner, when Nolan Arenado reached on an error in the second inning, until Harrison Bader led off the sixth by dropping a single into center. Bader made it to third but with two outs, but Woodruff struck out Dylan Carlson.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lorenzo Cain and Vogelbach reached off St. Louis starter John Gant. Genesis Cabrera relieved Gant and gave up a long fly to center. It resulted in a run when Bader made the catch but stumbled on the warning track for an error, as Cain, who had tagged up at second, was able to score.

The unearned run was charged to Gant, who went five-plus innings and gave up the one run on three hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Devin Williams (1-0) got the win for Milwaukee despite throwing just two pitches to end the eighth, getting a grounder with runners on first and third.

Josh Hader picked up his eighth save in eight chances, although St. Louis brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth with a one-out double and a walk.

