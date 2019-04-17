Cardinals avoid sweep with 6-3 win over Brewers

Paul DeJong matched his career high with four hits and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

Apr 17, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Wacha (1-0) improved to 6-0 in his career against the Brewers, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth home run in the past four games. Matt Carpenter also homered, while Kolten Wong had three hits and Matt Wieters had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (0-2) had allowed three home runs in each of his first three starts this season and gave up two more before leaving after 3 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs and nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Burnes has struggled with location on his fastball and he left one over the middle of the plate on a 1-2 count to Ozuna, who homered to lead off the second for a 1-0 lead.

The inning continued with Burnes giving up back-to-back one-out singles to Dexter Fowler and Wong before Wieters’ two-out single scored Fowler for a 2-0 lead.

St. Louis added two more runs in the third inning on RBI singles by DeJong and Wong to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Carpenter hit a one-out fastball over the fence in right in the fourth inning to make it 5-0. After giving up an infield single to Paul Goldschmidt, Burnes was replaced by right-hander Aaron Wilkerson, who allowed one run in four innings and blasted a two-run homer off Wacha in the fifth to make it 5-2.

Milwaukee’s pitching staff came in hitting .367 this season.

Wieters knocked in his second run with a single in the eighth to make it 6-2.

Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich had four home runs in the first two games of the series, and came in 11-for-21 in six games overall against St. Louis this season with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the eighth to cut the deficit to 6-3.

