Cardinals homer twice in 11th to power past Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, and Tyler O’Neill followed with a three-run blast to lift the visiting St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals won for the 14th time in 18 games to increase their National League Central lead to three games over the second-place Brewers.

Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim allowed one run on five hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

Alex Reyes (2-0), the fifth Cardinals pitcher, worked the last two innings to earn the victory. He gave up no runs and no hits while walking three and fanning five.

Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta held the Cardinals to one hit in seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight and walked only one.

Brad Boxberger (0-1), the fifth Brewers pitcher, allowed the five 11th-inning runs, four earned, while taking the loss.

Dylan Carlson drew a one-out walk for the Cardinals in the first inning and advanced on a hit-and-run grounder. Kolten Wong greeted Kim with a leadoff double in the bottom of the inning.

However, neither runner could advance further, and the pitchers’ duel was on.

Tommy Edman hit a two-out single and stole second base in the third inning, but Peralta struck out Carlson to strand him.

Travis Shaw hit a one-double in the fourth inning, but Kim retired the next two batters to leave him there.

The Brewers finally broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Lorenzo Cain hit a leadoff double and Shaw hit a ground-rule RBI double to put Milwaukee up 1-0. Ryan Helsley relieved Kim and quelled the uprising.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the eighth. Harrison Bader hit a leadoff single off Brewers reliever Devin Williams, and pinch hitter Matt Carpenter walked.

Both runners moved up on Edman’s flyout, and Carlson’s sacrifice fly leveled the score.

The game went into extra-inning rules. The Cardinals stranded runners at first and third in the top of the 10th, and the Brewers left runners at second and third.

Then Cardinals broke loose for five runs in the top of the 11th inning. Reyes walked two batters in the bottom of the inning but escaped a bases-loaded jam.

