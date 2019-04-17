Woodruff, Brewers take down Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to get offense from a variety of sources, including their pitching staff.

Apr 16, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Mike Moustakas (11) back pedals into center field to catch a shallow fly ball as shortstop Orlando Arcia backs him up during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Woodruff threw 5 2/3 innings and doubled home two runs for the Brewers in their 8-4 win against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Woodruff (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out six and walking two. He improved to 5-for-7 at the plate this season, and the Milwaukee pitching staff is 12-for-31 overall.

Christian Yelich also continued to make big contributions for Milwaukee, especially against the Cardinals. Yelich went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, improving to 11-for-21 in six games against St. Louis this season with eight home runs and 18 RBIs.

Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal has been the hottest player on the Brewers in April. He came in 20-for-37 this month and connected on a two-run homer in the five-run third inning.

Lorenzo Cain, Orlando Arcia and Travis Shaw had two hits each for Milwaukee.

Dexter Fowler had two hits for the second straight game for St. Louis.

Woodruff’s double knocked St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty (1-1) out of the game with two outs in the third inning and provided a 5-0 lead in the second game of the three-game series.

Flaherty allowed five runs and nine hits, striking out four and walking one.

Cain hit the second pitch of the second inning over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead.

After Ryan Braun reached on a broken-bat double with one out, the Cardinals elected to pitch to Grandal with two outs, and he lifted a two-run homer over the fence in right to stretch the lead to 3-0.

The Brewers kept the inning alive with back-to-back singles and a walk. Woodruff then grounded the ball inside the bag at first, off the diagonal wall and into shallow right, scoring two runs for a 5-0 lead.

Yelich followed with his third three-run homer in two games to make it 8-0.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Cardinals for the second straight game to make it 8-2 in the sixth. The Cardinals tacked on two more runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong.

—Field Level Media