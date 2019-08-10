Thames' homer in 9th lifts Brewers over Rangers

EditorsNote: headline: changes Thames to Thames’ and changes ‘past’ to ‘over’; several small tweaks to story

Aug 9, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Hunter Pence (24) is greeted by third base coach Tony Beasley after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Thames hit a game-winning homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the host Milwaukee Brewers overcame a blown save by Josh Hader and pulled out a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers Friday night.

The Brewers won the over-four-hour marathon when Thames connected on a 3-1 cutter by Emmanuel Clase (0-1), who was making his third career appearance, and lifted the ball into the second deck in right field.

It was the third career walk-off homer for Thames, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Upon making contact, Thames pointed at his teammates in the dugout and pumped his right fist as he rounded first base. It was his 16th home run of the season.

The Brewers won their fourth straight and overcame Hader blowing his fourth save and allowing his 12th homer when Elvis Andrus connected in the ninth.

Milwaukee held a 5-2 lead after getting a bases-loaded, two-run single by Yasmani Grandal and an RBI double by Manny Pina in the seventh.

Texas entered the ninth trailing 5-4 after Logan Forsythe hit a two-run homer off Jake Faria in the eighth, prompting the Brewers to bring in Hader.

Hader (2-5) recorded the first three outs of his five-out save attempt but lost the lead when Andrus hammered an 0-1 pitch well over the center-field fence for his ninth of the season. Hader then plunked Willie Calhoun and walked Hunter Pence, but he preserved the tie by getting consecutive strikeouts.

Ryan Braun hit an RBI double and rookie Keston Hiura had a bases-loaded walk for Milwaukee, which played without Christian Yelich (back) for the third straight game.

Pence accounted for the first two Texas runs. He slugged his 17th homer of the season in the fourth inning, and then he scored on a wild pitch by Alex Claudio that tied the game in the sixth.

Neither starter pitched beyond the fifth.

Texas rookie left-hander Kolby Allard allowed two runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Milwaukee left-hander Gio Gonzalez allowed one run on two hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked three.

—Field Level Media