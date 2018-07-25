Brewers nip Nationals on 10th-inning sac fly

Tyler Saladino hit a sacrifice fly to score Lorenzo Cain in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Milwaukee Brewers recorded a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Cain was 4-for-5 and Christian Yelich was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Brewers, who defeated the Nationals for the second consecutive night.

Adam Eaton drilled a three-run homer and Ryan Zimmerman was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Washington, which has dropped five of its past seven games.

Nationals star Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a stomach illness. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

Cain led off the bottom of the 10th with a scorching single to center off left-hander Matt Grace (0-1). Yelich followed with a single to right to put runners on the corners, and Jesus Aguilar was walked intentionally.

Grace struck out Travis Shaw on three pitches before Saladino hit a 1-2 pitch into medium left field. Washington’s Juan Soto delivered a throw that was wide of the plate as Cain easily scored.

Milwaukee left-hander Dan Jennings (4-3) recorded one out in the top of the 10th.

The Brewers tied the score at 4 in the seventh inning when Ryan Braun led off with a pinch-hit double and scored on Cain’s one-out, ground single to right.

Milwaukee right-hander Junior Guerra gave up four runs (one earned) and four hits over six innings after being activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to the game. He had been sidelined due to forearm tightness. Guerra struck out four, walked two and also went 2-for-2 with two doubles.

Nationals right-hander Jeremy Hellickson allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Washington got on the board in the first inning on Zimmerman’s run-scoring double.

Guerra’s fielding error led to trouble in the second. Guerra later walked Spencer Kieboom. Eaton came up with two outs and belted an 0-1 fastball over the center field fence to make it 4-0.

Milwaukee scored three times in the fifth with Guerra opening the frame with a double off the wall in left. He later scored on an infield out by Eric Thames, and Cain followed with a single.

Yelich stepped in and slugged a first-pitch fastball over the wall in right-center field to push the Brewers within 4-3.

