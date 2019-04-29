Gibson, Twins finish sweep of Orioles

EditorsNote: six graf, change ‘this fifth’ to ‘his fifth’; other changes throughout

Max Kepler and Byron Buxton both homered, and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of visiting Baltimore with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins, who smacked five homers in each of the first two games of the series, hit 23 in their six games against Baltimore this season and won them all. This could end the season series between the two teams. One game was postponed because of weather and could be made up, if it has playoff implications.

Kepler hit homers in his final two at-bats in Saturday’s win and then led off the first with a homer on the first pitch of the game from Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy.

The Orioles also had to play without top hitter Trey Mancini. He injured his right index finger in the first inning Saturday, but X-rays were negative, and the Orioles consider him day-to-day.

Kyle Gibson (2-0) beat the Orioles for a second consecutive Sunday. He went seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Blake Parker closed it in the ninth for his fifth save this season.

Bundy (0-4) just has not been able to find his way since the middle of 2018. He lasted five innings and gave up four runs on five hits, but did strike out eight and walked three.

Buxton his a solo home run to lead off the third inning, his first homer of the season, to extend the lead to 2-0, and Marwin Gonzalez’s two-run single later in the inning made it 4-0.

Chris Davis homered off Gibson in the seventh for Baltimore’s lone run. It was Davis’ third of the season.

Minnesota placed Willians Astudillo on the injured list (hamstring) and brought up Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester.

The Orioles made a flurry of moves Sunday. They put pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list (lumbar strain, retroactive to Saturday) for the third time this season, designated catcher Jesus Sucre for assignment and brought up catcher Austin Wynns from Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore also sent down right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, who gave up three homers in one inning Saturday. They also called up right-handers Luis Ortiz and Branden Kline. Later on Sunday, the Orioles claimed right-hander Shawn Armstrong from the Mariners.

