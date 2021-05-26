Rob Refsnyder's 3 extra-base hits power Twins past Orioles

Rob Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with a homer and two doubles and Jorge Polanco also went deep to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 7-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

It was the third straight victory and fifth in the past six games for the Twins, who also extended their win streak against the Orioles to 14 games dating back to Opening Day in 2018.

Refsnyder, who also made a nice diving catch in center field to end a potential Baltimore rally in the sixth, finished with two RBIs and three runs. Mitch Garver and Alex Kirilloff each added two doubles for the Twins, who finished with eight extra-base hits and two singles.

Jose Berrios (5-2) picked up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven while improving to 6-0 in seven career starts against Baltimore. Taylor Rogers pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to notch his third save.

Baltimore’s DJ Stewart homered for the second straight game. Cedric Mullins went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Maikel Franco and Stevie Wilkerson each had two hits and a run for the Orioles, who lost their eighth straight game.

Dean Kremer (0-5) remained winless in nine starts this season after giving up five runs on six hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out five.

The Orioles took advantage of an error by Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who dropped a ball at second on what likely would have been an inning-ending double play, to take a 2-0 lead in the second on a two-run single by Mullins.

The Twins answered with four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. Polanco led off with his fourth homer of the season, a 426-foot drive into the second deck in right-center. Refsnyder added an RBI double off the wall in center, and the inning’s final two runs both scored on wild pitches by Kremer.

After Baltimore cut it to 4-3 in the top of the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Wilkerson and Pedro Severino, the Twins answered in the bottom half. Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly drove in Refsnyder, who had doubled and advanced to third on a single by Simmons.

The Twins made it 6-3 in the sixth on an RBI double by Kirilloff, driving in Donaldson, who had singled.

Stewart cut it to 6-4 in the eighth with his fourth home run of the season, but Refsnyder replied with his second homer of the season leading off the bottom half of the inning to put Minnesota back up by three.

