Twins score six in 8th inning, dump struggling Orioles

Mitch Garver hit a two-run double to highlight a six-run eighth inning and Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick homered as the Minnesota Twins rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota won for the fourth time in five games and the 13th straight time against the Orioles. Garlick, Larnach, Alex Kirilloff, Rob Refsnyder and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Twins.

Jorge Alcala (1-1) picked up the win in relief despite giving up two runs on two hits in the eighth. Tanner Scott (2-3) took the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning.

DJ Stewart homered, Anthony Santander went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Freddy Galvis also had two hits for the Orioles, who lost their seventh straight game and fell for the 14th time in 16 games.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the first when Cedric Mullins led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Santander’s two-out double off the middle of the wall in right-center.

Minnesota tied it in the third when Larnach led off with his second homer of his career, a 461-foot drive into the restaurant above the batter’s eye in dead center off starter John Means. It was the longest home run hit by a Twins player this season.

Garlick, who hit a three-run, game-winning homer off Cleveland bullpen star James Karinchak in the 10th inning of an 8-5 victory over the Indians on Sunday, then gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the sixth when he lined his third homer of the season into the left field bleachers.

Baltimore took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on Stewart’s third homer of the season, a 411-foot drive into the plaza behind the right field bleachers off Alcala. It also drove in Trey Mancini, who singled to lead off the inning.

The homer came on the second pitch following a 45-minute rain delay.

The Twins answered with six runs in the bottom of the eighth to regain the lead, sending 12 men to bat in the process.

Simmons led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a single by Garlick and then tied it, 3-3, by scoring on a sacrifice fly by Josh Donaldson off closer Cesar Valdez.

Kirilloff followed with a single, and Garver then lined a double into the right field corner to drive in Garlick and Kirilloff to put Minnesota back ahead, 5-3. Miguel Sano, Larnach and Simmons added RBI singles as the Twins had six consecutive two-out hits.

--Field Level Media