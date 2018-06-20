Twins score late, put away Red Sox

Eduardo Escobar knocked a tiebreaking single to center field that plated two runs in a four-run eighth inning to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 to start a three-game series Tuesday night.

Escobar’s hit trickled past Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for his second error of the season, scoring Ryan LaMarre from second and Joe Mauer from first to make it 4-2. Escobar went to third on the error.

Brian Dozier followed with a walk, and Robbie Grossman’s two-run triple broke it open.

Escobar (2-for-4) also had a two-run double and finished with three RBIs on the night for Minnesota, which earned its fifth win in eight games.

Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and Sandy Leon added an RBI for Boston, which has dropped three of four.

The Red Sox (49-24) were denied their major league-leading 50th victory.

Minnesota reliever Zach Duke (3-2) got the win despite allowing a run on two hits in the eighth inning. Boston reliever Robby Scott (0-1) took the loss in his season debut, permitting two runs on no hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Twins starter Jose Berrios gave up one run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Boston ace Chris Sale surrendered two runs on three hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out 11.

Devers gave Boston a 1-0 lead when he blasted a 2-1 changeup from Berrios approximately 418 feet into the right-center field seats with two outs in the sixth. It was his 12th home run of the season.

Escobar put the Twins up 2-1 in the home sixth, doubling to left on a 1-1 slider from Sale to score LaMarre from third and Eddie Rosario from first.

Leon’s two-out RBI single to right in the eighth tied it at 2.

Red Sox left-hander David Price (8-4, 3.76 ERA) opposes Twins right-hander Lance Lynn (4-5, 4.98) on Wednesday night.

—Field Level Media