Red-hot Twins roll past White Sox

May 25, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ehire Adrianza went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, C.J. Cron also drove in four runs and Kyle Gibson allowed one run on five hits over seven innings to help lead the Minnesota Twins to their fifth straight victory 8-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Cron finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Jonathan Schoop and Eddie Rosario each scored two runs and Jorge Polanco also had two hits for Minnesota, which matched its longest winning streak of the season. The Twins, who on Friday night became just the second team in major league history to top the century mark in home runs after 50 games, have now hit 102 homers.

Gibson (5-2) won for the fifth time in his last seven starts, walking one and striking out nine to improve to 8-4 in 15 career starts against the White Sox.

Jose Abreu homered and doubled for Chicago which lost for the fifth time in seven games. Manny Banuelos (2-4), making his first start since going on the injury list with a left shoulder strain, took the loss for the White Sox, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks, all of which scored. He struck out four.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first when Banuelos issued back-to-back two-out walks to Schoop and Rosario and Cron followed with a towering fly to right that Charles Tilson misjudged and allowed to drop for what was ruled a double.

Abreu led off the fourth with his 13th homer of the season, a 421-foot drive into the second deck above the bullpens in left-center, to cut it to 2-1. But the Twins answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Cron, driving in Schoop who had walked and Rosario who had a bloop double down the right field line. Adrianza later drove in Cron with a single.

Adrianza made it 8-1 in the eighth with his fourth homer of the season, a three-run drive to right off reliever Kelvin Herrera.

Minnesota has won 10 of its last 11 games and improved to 18-6 in May.

—Field Level Media