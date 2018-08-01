Indians' bats erupt in win over Twins

Greg Allen had three hits and scored three runs and Jose Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs as the Cleveland Indians snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Edwin Encarnacion drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor had two hits and scored twice for Cleveland, which won for just the fourth time in 11 meetings with the Twins while improving to 31-15 against American League Central opponents. The Indians lead the second place Twins by nine games in the division.

Trevor Bauer (10-6) allowed two runs on four hits but also walked four and hit a batter in 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out three, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive starts with seven or more strikeouts, which tied him with Sam McDowell for the second longest streak in franchise history behind Corey Kluber’s 14 in a row.

Cody Allen recorded the final four outs to pick up his 21st save in 23 chances.

Logan Morrison homered and Max Kepler had two hits to lead Minnesota, which finished with just six hits. Kyle Gibson (5-8) took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings while striking out six.

The Twins opened the scoring in the second when Miguel Sano doubled to center, was sacrificed to third by Ehire Adrianza and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Cave.

The Indians came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third on a bases-loaded double play groundout by Michael Brantley. That drove in Roberto Perez, who started the inning with a double.

The Indians extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Ramirez, who had a pair of solo homers in a 5-4 loss to the Twins in Monday night’s series opener, drove in Allen with a two-out single to right.

Morrison led off the bottom of the sixth with his 14th homer of the season to right-center to cut the deficit to 3-2. But the Indians came right back in the seventh to make it 5-2 on Encarnacion’s two-out, bases-loaded single to right off reliever Matt Belisle.

The Indians added an insurance run in the ninth off reliever Trevor May on Encarnacion’s fielder’s choice, which drove in Lindor, who had opened the inning with a single.

—Field Level Media